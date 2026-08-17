‘I’m Devastated By Killing Of 32 Innocent Nigerians In Sokoto’ – Atiku

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the deaths of 32 Nigerians in Ungushi community, Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, said condolences were no longer enough and questioned how many more Nigerians would have to die before the current administration of President Bola Tinubu treats the protection of lives as an emergency.

While calling on the Federal Government to take action against recurring attacks, the former Vice President said Nigerians cannot continue to bury their loved ones while those entrusted with their security offer excuses.

Atiku urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence, secure vulnerable communities and bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

He wrote, “I am devastated by the killing of 32 innocent Nigerians in Ungushi community, Kebbe LGA of Sokoto State. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and the people of Sokoto State. May Allah forgive the departed and give their loved ones the strength to endure this unbearable loss.

“But condolences are no longer enough. How many more Nigerians must be slaughtered before this government treats the protection of human life as an emergency?

“These killings have become frighteningly recurrent, and a government that cannot protect its citizens must not become comfortable issuing statements after every massacre.

“The Federal Government must move from condolences to action: strengthen intelligence, secure vulnerable communities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The first duty of government is to protect life. Nigerians cannot continue to bury their loved ones while those entrusted with their security offer excuses.”