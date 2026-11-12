2027: ‘I’m Glad ADC Coalition Didn’t Work’ – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has expressed gladness that the opposition coalition that had intended to use the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election did not work.

Naija News reports that Galadima, during an interview with AIT, wondered what would have been the fate of the opposition if the coalition had worked, citing the Federal High Court judgment that sacked David Mark-led leadership and candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

The elder statesman said President Bola Tinubu does not like competition and wants to be the only presidential candidate.

Galadima also defended his support for Atiku in 2019, when he (former Vice President) was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was because of competence.

He said, “I’m glad the coalition didn’t work. If all of us were in the ADC, what would be our fate? Two, three years ago, I said President Tinubu does not believe in competition; he wants to run as a single candidate.

“If we had gathered in one political party and the man throws the kind of bomb that Justice Lifu has done, it means that we will have no alternative but to allow him to win unopposed.

‘The accord is that the opposition parties should have a particular candidate against the ruling party. If we had concluded that and Tinubu asks the judiciary to nullify that party, where do we head to?

“What we hear, if I were to put it on the table, is that the country will burn. If you have any case against any APC person, we learnt that the judges will go to the opponent and ask what type of judgment he would give.

“I always support competence and justice. I supported Atiku in 2019 because I thought that any Nigerian was better than Buhari. I wasn’t a member of the PDP, but I supported him because we had an alliance between the R-APC, of which I was the National Chairman, and the PDP.

“It was that alliance that made me one of the spokespersons of Atiku Abubakar, so it was not Atiku; it was the alliance that I was supporting.

“Even if it’s my father, if he doesn’t have the quality of leadership that I need, I won’t support him. After all, my daughter and I are in different political parties.”