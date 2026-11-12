Much Of The Support Claimed By APC Come From Paid Crowds – Dickson

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using paid crowds for its events.

Dickson added that the APC has no grassroots support in Bayelsa State and can’t win the 2027 elections in the state.

Naija News reports that the NDC leader made the claim in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Thursday, in which he boasted of his party’s chances ahead of the 2027 election.

According to him, the NDC has established a strong presence across communities in Bayelsa State.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State spoke after receiving stakeholders, women leaders and youth leaders from communities and wards across Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Apart from paid crowds, Dickson added that much of the support the APC claims comes from induced gatherings and political appointees.

He insisted that those currently associated with the APC will make a decision when the time comes.

“I therefore ask: Where are the grassroots supporters of the APC in Ekeremor? From what we have witnessed, much of the support claimed by the APC appears to come from paid crowds, induced gatherings and political appointees. I believe many of those currently associated with them will make their own political decisions when the time comes. From all that I have seen there is no APC presence strong enough to defeat the NDC in any election in Bayelsa State,” Dickson wrote.