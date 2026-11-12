ADC Asks EFCC, INEC To Probe Alleged Cash Distribution At APC Event

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for an investigation into a viral video showing the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, sharing money and wrappers at an All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the party’s presidential campaign council, through its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look into the matter.

In the trending clip, the minister was seen handing bundles of cash to women, along with bales of wrappers branded with the APC logo.

She was also captured distributing envelopes bearing the images of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shaibu accused the ruling party of trying to buy support for the President’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said the ADC would no longer stay silent about what it described as the use of money and material gifts to influence voters.

“Probe APC now,” the party demanded, insisting that inducing voters with cash undermines the credibility of the electoral process.

Shaibu argued that the Rivers incident was part of a wider trend by the ruling party.

“When you put all these things together, the picture is clear. The ruling party now believes support can be purchased,” he said.