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2027: ‘You Have Surrendered Bayelsa To APC, You Will Pay For It’ – Dickson Blasts Gov. Diri

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri
Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress national leader Seriake Dickson accused Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri of surrendering the state to the All Progressives Congress ahead of 2027.
  • Dickson said the PDP gave Diri its governorship ticket twice and accused him of betraying the party that made him governor.
  • Dickson said he would work with other PDP leaders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan’s loyalists, to reclaim Bayelsa in 2027.

The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has accused Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, of surrendering the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Dickson made the remark during a political visit to his home state and community, Toru-Orua, alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Mallam Ibrahim Abdulkarim and other party leaders.

Dickson also accused Governor Diri of selling Bayelsa, a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC for his own selfish political interest ahead of 2027.

While reminding Diri that the PDP gave him its governorship ticket twice, Dickson said he and other PDP leaders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan’s loyalists, will work together to take back Bayelsa in 2027.

He said, “You have surrendered Bayelsa to APC. You have sold Bayelsa to APC and you will pay for it in 2027.

“Bayelsa is PDP and PDP is Bayelsa. You cannot sell our state because of your second-term ambition.

“We gave you a PDP ticket, we made you governor twice. Now you want to give Bayelsa to APC. It will not work. We will reclaim Bayelsa in 2027.”

Dickson added that Diri’s actions are anti-party and a betrayal of the PDP family that made him governor, and that the people of Bayelsa will resist it.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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