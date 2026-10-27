APC Is Not Our Enemy – NDC’s Dickson

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has urged political leaders to embrace peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 election.

Hr declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not an enemy of the NDC despite their political differences.

Naija News reports that Dickson made the declaration in a statement shared on his social media platforms on Monday, following the inauguration of the NDC’s National Campaign Council in Abuja.

“To our brothers in the APC, I say again that you are not our enemies,” Dickson stated.

He maintained that Nigerians should resolve political disagreements democratically, with Nigerians deciding which party deserves their mandate.

He further challenged the APC to defend its performance since assuming power in 2015.

He questioned whether Nigerians were safer and better off under the ruling party, insisting that the 2027 elections should serve as a referendum on its record.

Dickson also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

He warned security personnel against allowing themselves to be used to undermine voters’ will.

Earlier on Monday, the NDC held its National Executive Committee meeting, inaugurated its new national secretariat and formally unveiled its campaign council.

The activities were attended by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other party leaders.