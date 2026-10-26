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‘It Is Filled With Content Creators’ – Presidency Mocks Peter Obi, NDC Over Campaign Council List

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Key Takeaways

  • Presidential adviser Daniel Bwala mocked Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, claiming their campaign council for the 2027 elections was filled with content creators.
  • The NDC named Seriake Dickson as National Campaign Council Chairman, Peter Obi as Co-Chairman, and Rabiu Kwankwaso as Co-Vice-Chairman.
  • Bwala also accused Obi and the NDC of omitting campaign media surrogates from the list, alleging they were masquerading as on-air personalities.

The Presidency has mocked the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the National Campaign Council list for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the NDC announced its National Campaign Council with Seriake Dickson as Chairman, Peter Obi as Co-Chairman and National Chairman, Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe as Vice Chairman, with Rabiu Kwankwaso as Co-Vice-Chairman.

The list also includes a National Campaign Advisory Council headed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The party unveiled Mallam Ibrahim Abdulkarim as Director-General, and the list also includes state coordinators.

The party said the campaign council would coordinate its campaigns across all elective positions, including the Presidency, National Assembly, governorship and State Houses of Assembly.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Sunday said the NDC campaign council list is full of content creators, and it was not surprising.

He said Peter Obi and the NDC stylishly refused to name their campaign media surrogates in the mainstream media masquerading as On-Air Personalities (OAP).

He wrote, “@PeterObi and NDC have released their list of campaign council members; and as expected it is filled with content creators. They stylishly refused to name their campaign media surrogates in the mainstream media masquerading as OAP.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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