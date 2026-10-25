NDC Announces Date For NEC Meeting, Unveiling National Campaign Council

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that its 3rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will hold on Monday, 26th October, 2026.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director.

According to the opposition party, the event will be held at JD event centre, Kashim Ibrahim Way, opposite A-class park, Maitama, Abuja. Time is 10am prompt.

According to Director, a major highlight of the meeting will be the release and presentation of the party’s Statement of Account by the National Treasurer.

He said: “This is in deference to our avowed commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability. In this regard, we challenge other political parties, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to emulate this level of openness and transparency in the management of their finances.

“For the NDC, it is no longer politics as usual.

“Our finances would have been more robust. However, contrary to speculations in the public domain, and due to the level of poverty, hunger and deprivation in the country occasioned by the rudderless APC and its amorphous economic policies, about 80% of our candidates could not afford the Expression of Interest forms. The party had to issue forms to such candidates free of charge.”

He said the NDC will also use the opportunity of the NEC meeting to unveil its National Campaign Council (NCC).

The statement added: “As a party of innovation, our NCC is all-encompassing. It covers the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly Campaign Councils.

“Our various candidates will be presented with Certificates of Return for their respective offices.

“The NDC is turbo-charged and ready to give Nigerians the altruistic leadership the nation deserves.

“A New Nigeria is Possible. We can do it!”