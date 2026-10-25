Iyabo Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Alleged Alliance With Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo, has addressed claims that she is considering an alliance with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Iyabo Obasanjo Senatorial Campaign Organisation, Peter Macjob, the PDP stalwart dismissed the alleged alliance as false, stating that she had never met the former Anambra State governor for political discussions.

“I have never met Obi for any political discussions ever,” she said, dismissing the suggestion that she was negotiating or contemplating any arrangement involving the former presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that the former senator’s clarification followed a social media publication attributed to a blog “Very Nigerian,” which claimed that a so-called Rainbow Coalition was emerging in Ogun Central, with Obasanjo allegedly considering an endorsement of Obi.

However, Obasanjo said her support remains with President Bola Tinubu, adding that her position was informed by her longstanding political relationship with the President, whom she described as the presidential candidate she knows best among those in contention.

She said Tinubu had consistently treated her with respect, adding that her familiarity with him as a much more senior politician informed her position.

“I am supporting Tinubu because I know him best of all the presidential candidates as a much senior politician, and he has always treated me with respect,” she said.

She described the report as fabricated, alleging that it was designed to mislead voters and create confusion within the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the organisation, there have been no meetings, consultations or agreements involving Obasanjo and Obi, nor any negotiations over a proposed cross-party voting arrangement.

It maintained that Iyabo Obasanjo remained the PDP’s duly cleared senatorial candidate for Ogun Central and was focused on her bid to represent the district in the Senate.