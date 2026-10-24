There Is No Campaign He Can Do Other Than Name-dropping Tinubu – APM Chieftain Slams Makinde

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) chieftain, Bisi Olopoeyan, has said there is no campaign the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, can do other than name-dropping President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Olopoeyan made the comment while faulting Makinde’s remark that Nigerians should vote only for those who have the energy and are physically strong.

Speaking during APM’s town hall meeting in Akure, Ondo State, Makinde jumped down from the stage and urged Nigerians to vote for only candidates who can do the same.

Reacting, Olopoeyan in a video shared online said Makinde is behaving like a child, questioning if jumping was used for governance.

Olopoeyan wondered if Makinde will not grow old or intends to engage in a boxing or wrestling bout at the Presidential Villa.

He said: “Seyi Makinde acts like a child sometimes; is jumping what they use for governance? Is Tinubu the same age as Seyi Makinde? Or will he not grow old again?

“Tinubu’s firstborn is older than Makinde, is it jumping they use in governance?

“You jumped from the stage, are you planning to fight wrestling or boxing? So they should call Tinubu to come and jump?

“There is no campaign he can do other than name-dropping Tinubu, he should tell us what he can do. If Makinde’s father were alive, could he jump like that?”