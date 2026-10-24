‘No Factory Can Employ People In Nigeria’ – Kwankwaso Raises Alarm

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has claimed that there are no longer factories that can employ people in Nigeria.

He lamented that factories in the country are no longer functional and that nobody is paying attention to them.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the remark on Friday in Jos, Plateau State, during an event organised by the Middle Belt Youth Council for the Obi/Kwankwaso campaign team.

He criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, arguing that any government that can’t protect lives and provide for its people is irresponsible.

Kwankwaso said, “You can’t find any factory or industry that is working and can employ people in this country, including Plateau State.

“The factories we had before are gone, and nobody is paying attention to that.”

He added, “Unfortunately, in this country, you wake up and find that 10 people, 20 people, 100 people, or even more, are killed like they’re not even human, and nobody cares.

“But these people who are killed by bandits, Boko Haram, or in tribal clashes are human beings. They are just like us.

“We need leaders who care about every person, no matter their religion, tribe, or region.

“We need leaders who will protect the lives and property of the people of this country, and that is part of our Constitution.

“Any government that can’t do that isn’t a responsible government and doesn’t deserve to be in power again.”

He urged Plateau State residents to come out and vote for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket and other NDC candidates during the election.

Kwankwaso added: “You have to stand up for these votes. You’ve done it before, and I’m sure you will do it again.”