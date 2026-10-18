At This Age, I Don’t Need Lots Of Fathering – Iyabo Obasanjo Speaks On Relationship With Father

Iyabo Obasanjo Bello, daughter of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken about her relationship with her father, dismissing speculations that they are no longer on good terms.

Naija News reports that the former Ogun State senator made this known during an interview with TVC.

Iyabo, who is Obasanjo’s eldest child, said they now relate more like friends while maintaining a deep family bond.

She explained that their relationship had developed beyond the usual father-daughter connection as they both approached important milestones in their lives.

The former lawmaker said she would turn 60 next year, while her father would celebrate his 90th birthday that same year.

According to her, their relationship has changed with age, as she no longer needs the same level of parental guidance she required when she was younger.

Iyabo explained that their closeness goes beyond friendship because of the strong personal connection they share.

She said their relationship is built on years of shared experiences, understanding, and familiarity.

She said: “I am the oldest child. I don’t even know how to describe our relationship; we are more than friends now. I will be 60 next year, and he will be 90 next year. At this age, I don’t need a lot of fathering; we are more like friends, but friends with a deep connection.”