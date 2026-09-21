Why I Went Back To School At 77 – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he decided to return to the classroom at the age of 77.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo said his decision was driven by his desire to continue learning and deepen his knowledge of Christian Theology.

The 89-year-old former leader made the decision to further his education at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), where he had earlier studied Christian Theology.

Obasanjo first obtained a postgraduate diploma in Christian Theology from NOUN in 2009. Five years later, in 2014, he returned to the institution to pursue a master’s degree in the same field.

According to the former president, his decision to go back to school at an advanced age was also intended to show that education is not restricted by age.

He explained in an interview with Isbae U that his interest in Christian Theology was not simply about obtaining another academic qualification.

He wanted to gain a deeper understanding of God and improve his relationship with Him.

He said: “I went back to school at 77 years old to study Christian Theology, to show by example that there’s no age limit to education. I also wanted to learn more about God so I could worship Him better, and I enjoyed it.”