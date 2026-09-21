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Why I Went Back To School At 77 – Obasanjo

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Key Takeaways

  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he returned to school at 77 to study Christian Theology, driven by a desire to keep learning.
  • Obasanjo, now 89, studied at the National Open University of Nigeria, earning a postgraduate diploma in 2009 and starting a master’s in 2014.
  • He told Isbae U he did it to show education has no age limit and to understand God better so he could worship Him well.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he decided to return to the classroom at the age of 77.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo said his decision was driven by his desire to continue learning and deepen his knowledge of Christian Theology.

The 89-year-old former leader made the decision to further his education at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), where he had earlier studied Christian Theology.

Obasanjo first obtained a postgraduate diploma in Christian Theology from NOUN in 2009. Five years later, in 2014, he returned to the institution to pursue a master’s degree in the same field.

According to the former president, his decision to go back to school at an advanced age was also intended to show that education is not restricted by age.

He explained in an interview with Isbae U that his interest in Christian Theology was not simply about obtaining another academic qualification.

He wanted to gain a deeper understanding of God and improve his relationship with Him.

He said: “I went back to school at 77 years old to study Christian Theology, to show by example that there’s no age limit to education. I also wanted to learn more about God so I could worship Him better, and I enjoyed it.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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