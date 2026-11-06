I Left Nigeria After Obasanjo Threatened To Arrest Me – Amaechi 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for why his children did not school in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Amaechi explained that his children’s decision to attend school outside the country was connected to the political crisis he experienced during Obasanjo’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on News Central Television on Friday, November 6, 2026, the former Rivers State governor recalled how Obasanjo allegedly prevented him from participating in the 2007 governorship election despite winning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Rivers State in 2006.

According to Amaechi, he was forced to leave Nigeria after the former president threatened to have him arrested over the political disagreement.

He explained that he spent approximately 10 months outside the country while challenging the situation, adding that his wife and children also faced difficulties during the period.

Amaechi revealed his family had to move between different houses because of the situation, making it necessary for his children to begin their education abroad.

He said: “President Obasanjo tried to stop me from being a governor but you will see that I did not go to sleep, I went to court and when he threatened arrest, I left the country.

“My children did not go to Nigerian school because Obasanjo chased us out of Nigeria. My wife and children were running from one house to another. They had to go to school outside the country to stay alive and to keep learning.”