Atiku, Obasanjo Govt Killed Nigerian Industries – Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar, for the collapse of the country’s industries.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said their administration was responsible for the closure of companies such as Michelin and Dunlop, turning Nigeria into an import-dependent nation.

He made the claim on Thursday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ekiti State.

The former labour leader recalled that while in office, Atiku admitted that the Obasanjo government spent $16bn on the power sector.

“Atiku Abubakar, as Vice President, was crying on television that his government and his oga, Obasanjo, spent $16 billion on power. So you ask Atiku how many more US dollars do you need?” he said.

Oshiomhole dismissed Atiku’s criticism of rising unemployment, saying his government created the problem.

“I understand that Atiku is lamenting about unemployment; who closed down Nigerian industries? Who closed down Michelin? Who closed down Dunlop? Who reduced Nigeria to importer of everything from underwear to socks? It was done by the government and party to which Atiku belonged,” he said.

The senator urged Ekiti residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, citing the administration’s approval of a new minimum wage for workers.