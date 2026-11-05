Atiku And Others Have Been Given Opportunities But Did Nothing – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi have nothing to offer Nigerians.

Naija News reports that he stated this during his monthly media chat in Abuja.

He asserted that Nigerians are aware that Atiku did nothing when he was given an opportunity.

The minister also wondered who can withstand President Bola Tinubu’s political influence should there be a presidential runoff in 2027.

Wike said: “I’m a political scientist and have been in politics more than a decade. Assuming there is a presidential runoff, it will be between Tinubu and who?

“Nigerians know that Atiku and co have been given the opportunity and they did not do anything, Nigerians know that the former governor of Rivers State looted our state, Nigerians know that Obi has nothing to offer, you were there when Soludo opened a can of worms.

“You talk about Kwankwaso my friend, I agree that he is very popular, he ran in 2023, won Kano and the rest Northern states, who were they voting?”

Meanwhile, Wike, has addressed claims that the political future of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is bleak.

He dismissed insinuations that Fubara, lost his political future after the protracted face-off between both of them.

Wike argued that Fubara is still young and it would be incorrect to say that his political future is gone.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke in Abuja on Thursday during his monthly media chat with some selected journalists.

The Minister also informed the public that the governor is an active member of the Rainbow Coalition, a multi-party political group supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The FCT Minister said, “Governor Fubara is a young man. It will be incorrect to say that his political future is gone.”

Fubara is an active member of the Rainbow Coalition; in fact, he was the one who unveiled the Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State.”