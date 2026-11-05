Video: Atiku Heads To Kebbi For ADC Rally Despite Court Order Nullifying His Candidacy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has left Sokoto to continue his presidential campaign in Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President is heading to Kebbi State for the presidential campaign rally scheduled for Thursday despite a Federal High Court ruling nullifying the process that produced him as the ADC candidate for the 2027 general election.

A video shared on 𝕏 by his Special Assistant on Media, Abdul Rasheeth, showed the former Vice President leaving Sokoto following his campaign activities in the state.

His movement comes hours after Justice Peter Odo Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the process that led to his emergence as the ADC presidential candidate.

The judge also nullified the emergence of former Senate President David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and other party officials as national leaders of the ADC.

The court delivered the ruling in a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a Deputy National Chairman of the party, who challenged the process through which Mark and Aregbesola emerged as leaders.

Justice Lifu also nullified all actions taken by the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

In addition, the court cancelled the nominations of all candidates presented by the ADC for the 2027 general elections.

See video clip below.