 Skip to content
Politics

2027: Why An Innocent Woman? – Wike Fires Amaechi For Using His Wife To Play Politics

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Rotimi Amaechi
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike criticised Rotimi Amaechi during a media chat in Abuja for bringing his wife and mother into national politics.
  • Amaechi had said he would distance himself from his wife if she were Nigeria’s president and governed like President Bola Tinubu.
  • Wike also questioned Amaechi over an NDDC contract he alleged was given to Amaechi’s wife, asking why he did not divorce her then.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, for using his wife and mother to play national politics.

Naija News reports that Wike faulted Amaechi for claiming that he would have distanced himself from his wife if she were the president of Nigeria and were governing like President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja, Wike questioned why Amaechi would bring his wife into politics, recalling the public reaction that trailed the former Governor statement that the the president’s policy killed his mother.

He said: “Why do you have to bring your wife now into politics?

“The last time you brought in your mother, that it was the policy of the president that killed your mother and I saw the reactions of people.

“A man who does not respect his mother now has done to the wife, for Christ sake, why an innocent woman?

“You and I know that he is not saying the truth, I watched it on video and how irresponsible, you know that your wife will not be president anytime and it’s not correct, but now you have brought your wife to the front burner of politics, which is not correct.

“Your contract in NDDC was it done? Was it not given to the wife? Why always bring out your wife, why didn’t you divorce your wife then?”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.