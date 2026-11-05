2027: Why An Innocent Woman? – Wike Fires Amaechi For Using His Wife To Play Politics

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, for using his wife and mother to play national politics.

Naija News reports that Wike faulted Amaechi for claiming that he would have distanced himself from his wife if she were the president of Nigeria and were governing like President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja, Wike questioned why Amaechi would bring his wife into politics, recalling the public reaction that trailed the former Governor statement that the the president’s policy killed his mother.

He said: “Why do you have to bring your wife now into politics?

“The last time you brought in your mother, that it was the policy of the president that killed your mother and I saw the reactions of people.

“A man who does not respect his mother now has done to the wife, for Christ sake, why an innocent woman?

“You and I know that he is not saying the truth, I watched it on video and how irresponsible, you know that your wife will not be president anytime and it’s not correct, but now you have brought your wife to the front burner of politics, which is not correct.

“Your contract in NDDC was it done? Was it not given to the wife? Why always bring out your wife, why didn’t you divorce your wife then?”