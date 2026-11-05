Wike Was In School When I Was Governor, He Can’t Be My Leader – Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike can never be his leader.

He argued that though Wike is a member of the PDP, he would never regard him as his leader.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola made this declaration on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said Wike is more of his boy, adding that when he was governor, the minister was still in school.

He was reacting to claims that the former Rivers State Governor is the leader of the PDP.

“Nobody has invited me to any rainbow coalition. I don’t know the meaning of rainbow except the one I know. He is not my leader. You don’t say that kind of thing. Yes, I am a member of the PDP, but he is not my leader.

“When I was governor, where was he? He was in school. So, he doesn’t qualify to be my leader. He’s my boy,” Oyinlola said.

The former governor further stated that age, experience, and political history do not place Wike above him in the PDP.

He reiterated that he joined politics long ago and had already attained the highest positions in the party and in government before Wike rose to prominence.