 Skip to content
Politics

Wike Was In School When I Was Governor, He Can’t Be My Leader – Oyinlola

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • Former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola said FCT Minister Nyesom Wike could never be his leader, despite their membership of the PDP.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Oyinlola argued that Wike was still in school when he served as governor.
  • Oyinlola also said nobody had invited him to any rainbow coalition, while maintaining that Wike’s age, experience and political history did not place him above him.

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike can never be his leader.

He argued that though Wike is a member of the PDP, he would never regard him as his leader.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola made this declaration on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said Wike is more of his boy, adding that when he was governor, the minister was still in school.

He was reacting to claims that the former Rivers State Governor is the leader of the PDP.

Nobody has invited me to any rainbow coalition. I don’t know the meaning of rainbow except the one I know. He is not my leader. You don’t say that kind of thing. Yes, I am a member of the PDP, but he is not my leader.

“When I was governor, where was he? He was in school. So, he doesn’t qualify to be my leader. He’s my boy,” Oyinlola said.

The former governor further stated that age, experience, and political history do not place Wike above him in the PDP.

He reiterated that he joined politics long ago and had already attained the highest positions in the party and in government before Wike rose to prominence.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.