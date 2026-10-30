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Telling Me Not Campaign Here Is Not Going To Work – Wike Tells Paul Enenche

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nyesom Wike and Pastor Paul Enenche
Nyesom Wike and Pastor Paul Enenche

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike rejected Pastor Paul Enenche’s request to avoid campaigning or discussing politics during a pedestrian flyover commissioning in Abuja on Friday.
  • Dunamis International Gospel Centre built the pedestrian flyover at its Abuja headquarters, where Wike recalled Enenche’s caution against political remarks.
  • Wike argued that Enenche’s preaching about bad governance was political and insisted he would not limit his remarks to thanking God for the project.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday disagreed with the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, over not campaigning or discussing politics during the commissioning of a pedestrian flyover the church built at its headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike, while speaking at the event, recalled how Enenche cautioned him against talking about politics during the commissioning.

Wike informed Enenche that preaching about bad governance in his church is politics.

The Minister added that asking him not to talk about politics will never happen.

He said, “The Chairman of AMAC, even though I have been asked by Pastor Paul Enenche not to campaign here, I already told him some weeks ago at the Idoma Hall of Fame event while delivering a paper that I was coming to use it as an opportunity, even in the church when he preaches, he talks about bad governance and that is politics.

“So, commissioning a project like this is not something we’ll just come and thank God and go. No, it’s not going to work.

“Let me say clearly and for the society to hear, when I was governor in 2015, that was my first time I had an encounter with Paul Enenche and his wife.

“I invited him for the year ending, praising singing and thanking God and that was my first encounter with them.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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