2027: Can Anybody Tell Me Atiku’s Impact? – Wike Challenges Nigerians

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged Nigerians to evaluate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s record in government, rather than focus solely on his repeated attempts to attain the presidency.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Thursday at a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Wike said Atiku, who served from 1999 to 2007, was a very powerful Vice President in charge of privatisation and government companies.

According to the Minister, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s view of Atiku’s presidential ambition, alongside his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, raises questions about the credibility of the ADC ticket.

Wike said Amaechi’s entry into the ADC has only complicated the party’s presidential ticket, describing the Atiku-Amaechi ticket as a “joint ticket of corruption” that cannot get 25 per cent of the vote in Rivers State.

“Atiku served as vice-president from 1999 to 2007. How many years? He was not merely a vice-president, but a powerful vice-president. He oversaw privatisation and all matters pertaining to government-owned companies and industries,

“Can anybody tell me, do you see the impact of Atiku Abubakar? No!” Wike queried.

Wike also recalled how Obasanjo described Atiku as corrupt and said one of his major regrets was making him Vice President.

According to him, with such baggage, Atiku can no longer claim moral integrity, especially after asking Nigerians to collect money from the ruling party.

He added, “When I saw Atiku on television, asking Nigerians to take any money given to them by people from the party in power, that it will be stolen money, I said haa, Atiku is now an apostle of anti-corruption?”