Join Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance – NDC Campaign DG Urges Atiku

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition leaders to join forces with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, made the call during an interview on Arise News.

He argued that only a united opposition could defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdulkarim said a coalition had already emerged within the NDC, noting that Kwankwaso had stepped aside to back Obi.

“The opposition has to come together for us to win. The opposition have already come together. Nobody said the coalition must happen on ADC. It can happen in NDC, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has already dropped his ambition,” he said.

He urged Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, and others to bring their support base into the alliance.

“What we are asking for is for other people to join us, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to join all of us, so at least we will have the spread that they think they can add,” Abdulkarim said.

Responding to criticism that the party lacked a strong campaign structure compared to the Obidient Movement, the campaign chief said such comparisons were misplaced.

“How can you compare a party with a support group? We don’t have any problem. They’re all part of the NDC party. We have more than a thousand support groups like that,” he said.

Abdulkarim also assured Nigerians who had lost faith in the electoral process that the party had devised a strategy to safeguard votes.

“I can promise anybody, anybody that feels he wants his vote to count, we have a very, very unique and serious programme that we have put in place,” he stated.

He said the NDC would conduct a peaceful campaign across the country and reach out to disillusioned voters.

“We are going to do our campaign peacefully. We are going to go into every corner,” he added.