How Can You Reduce DSS To A Mere Vacuum Cleaner? – Sowore Fires Tinubu

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of using the Department of State Services (DSS) to silence critics.

Naija News reports that Sowore’s accusation follows the arrest and arraignment of Mubarak Abdullahi, also known as Sardaunan Samari, for circulating a fake letter attributed to Tinubu.

Abdullahi, a supporter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was arrested after sharing a document purportedly written by Tinubu to the President of the United States on his Facebook page with the caption, “ATIKU IS COMING.”

The DSS also filed three charges bordering on cybercrime and defamation against Abdullahi at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

According to the case, Abdullahi admitted sharing the document and apologised, but was remanded to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kaduna.

In a post on 𝕏, Sowore questioned Tinubu on using security agencies like the DSS to sweep up dissenting voices in his inordinate ambition to subdue every citizen.

Sowore also accused Tinubu’s administration of being afraid to face Nigerians and account for its record, describing the arrest of Abdullahi over a document shared online as sad.

Sowore warned that those involved would eventually be held accountable for their action.

He wrote, “How low will you go, @OfficialAPCNg and the @officialABAT regime? How on earth do you reduce a national security agency like the @OfficialDSSNG to a mere vacuum cleaner, deployed to sweep up dissenting voices in your inordinate ambition to subdue every citizen simply because you are afraid to face the Nigerian people and account for your disastrous reign? Arresting a hapless citizen for posting a document online, sad!

“Shame on all of you! A day of reckoning is coming, when you too will be held accountable for your actions. That day is coming sooner than you think. Very soon!”