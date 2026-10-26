2027 Elections: Atiku Will Campaign In All 36 States – ADC PCC Confirms

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will campaign across all 36 states of Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said no state would be left out of the former vice-president’s campaign activities.

Naija News reports that Shaibu’s declaration comes as APC presidential candidate President Bola Tinubu plans to limit his personal participation in All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies to 12 states, citing the need to balance campaign activities with governance.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Shaibu dismissed suggestions that Atiku’s campaign would focus mainly on northern Nigeria.

He said the campaign schedule would be released soon, adding that it would cover the entire country.

“We are going to release our schedule in a few days. Or in a few hours. And you will see for yourself. You will be able to interrogate for yourself. That look, Atiku Abubakar, no state will be left out,” he said.

Shaibu explained that Atiku’s campaign would go beyond rallies in state capitals, as the former vice-president plans to engage directly with Nigerians in their communities.

According to him, the campaign would include town hall meetings, community engagements and visits to local government areas and villages.

“We are not going to limit our campaign to just state capital or to just rallies. Atiku is already connected with the people. The people are hungry. People are dying. Do you understand? He needs to connect with them. He needs to listen to them,” Shaibu said.

He added that the engagements would give Atiku the opportunity to listen to the concerns of Nigerians and understand the challenges they face.

The ADC campaign spokesman also argued that economic hardship affects Nigerians across the country, regardless of their state or region.

He said the difficulties faced by people in the North were not different from those experienced by residents of southern Nigeria.

“As for the pathway, I’ll tell you. Our pathway is clear and simple. The man who is hungry in Zamfara is the same as the man who is hungry in Lagos. Forget the noise,” he said.

Shaibu maintained that Atiku’s chances in the 2027 election were not limited to northern states, predicting that Nigerians struggling with economic hardship would support the ADC candidate.

“Hungry Nigerians will vote for Atiku Abubakar. Atiku’s pathway is not limited to Northern Nigeria. Atiku’s pathway is across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” he added.

When asked which southern states Atiku expected to win, Shaibu expressed confidence that the former vice-president could secure victory across the country.

“I will not just be bold, I will be audacious about it. Atiku will win the entire country,” he said.