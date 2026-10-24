Alake’s Attack On Atiku Will Not Reduce The Cost Of A Meal – ADC Campaign

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has challenged Information Minister Dele Alake to provide evidence to back his allegation against its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Alake had accused Atiku and the ADC of deploying what it described as “fake news operations,” including artificial intelligence-generated content, deepfake videos and counterfeit documents, to discredit President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and other APC leaders.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu stated that no amount of political propaganda can shield President Bola Tinubu’s administration from public anger over rising living costs.

The council argued that Nigerians were more concerned about the cost of food, fuel and transportation than allegations of artificial intelligence manipulation and deepfakes and challenged Alake to produce evidence linking Atiku or the ADC to the alleged fabricated letter and video.

He described Alake’s intervention as an attempt to divert attention from the government’s record, insisting that the economic hardship confronting Nigerians was real and undeniable

“Until then, his ‘fake news alert’ is an empty political stunt,” Shaibu said, challenging the minister to provide names, dates and forensic findings to substantiate his allegations.

Citing petrol prices of about ₦1,400 per litre, diesel prices above ₦2,000 and food inflation hovering around 20 per cent, Shaibu said the economic pressures facing households could not be dismissed as fabricated information.

Turning to Tinubu’s campaign rally in Kaduna, Shaibu questioned the explanation that a vehicle seen near an APC billboard was on routine patrol, asking why a campaign billboard required such protection.

He also raised concerns over reports that supporters had travelled from distant states and were left sleeping on Kaduna’s streets.

The statement further referred to reports of accidents involving APC supporters travelling from Sokoto and Abuja to the rally, although details remained unconfirmed.

Shaibu urged the APC to account for the safety of those travelling to its campaign events, condemning what he described as the exploitation of supporters for political optics.

“Making citizens endure long, hazardous journeys and sleep outdoors simply to create rally optics is political exploitation, not leadership,” he said.

He maintained that the APC’s economic record, rather than its attacks on the opposition, would shape its electoral prospects, insisting that Nigerians enduring high prices and shrinking incomes would ultimately judge the administration at the polls.

“Alake’s attack on Atiku will not reduce the cost of a meal by one naira,” Shaibu added.