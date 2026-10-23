2027: Why Tinubu Once Joined Forces With Atiku – Dele Momodu

The Deputy Director-General, Media and Communications of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign, Dele Momodu, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu once joined hands with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because he knows he (Atiku) is the best candidate.

Naija News reports that Momodu stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Momodu argued that Atiku had been the most deliberate and focused candidate since he first sought the presidency in 1993.

Comparing the credentials of the three major presidential candidates, Momodu said Tinubu’s strongest credential was his tenure as governor of Lagos State, while Atiku’s was his experience as vice president and Peter Obi’s as governor of Anambra State.

He argued that Tinubu had underestimated the differences between governing Lagos and leading Nigeria.

Momodu said. “When I say he (Atiku) is the best, it is a statement of fact and even President Bola Tinubu himself knows that. That is why at a time, he invited him and they joined hands for Atiku to run in the past.”

“So, if you look at the three mainstream candidates today, the APC candidate Bola Tinubu, the ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar and the NDC candidate Peter Obi, you can judge for yourself. Bola Tinubu came, his best credential was being the former governor of Lagos State; Atiku came, his best credential was being the former vice president of Nigeria; Peter Obi came, his best credential was being the governor of Anambra State.

“So, if you judge for yourself, you will know that perhaps what has happened to President Tinubu is the fact that when he got to the Presidency, he assumed that Nigeria was Lagos and he soon discovered that Nigeria is different from Lagos and that is why he’s had total commotional confusion and his guys are running all over the places throwing money around.”

Momodu also accused the Tinubu administration of failing to be sincere with Nigerians, alleging that officials around the President were more concerned with telling him what he wanted to hear than confronting him with the realities facing the country.

“What is lacking in this government is that sincerity. Everything is about one man. The people who are running our economy today have to tell Nigerians only what they think the president wants to hear. They are not telling him the truth, and when tomorrow comes, he will realise it,” he added.