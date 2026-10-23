Oyetola, Oyebamiji, Others Shun Adeleke-Led Tinubu Campaign Council Inauguration

The inauguration of the 344-member Osun State Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election on Thursday exposed the lingering divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, as several of the party’s key leaders were absent.

Naija News reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A), who was appointed by the President to coordinate the campaign in the state, inaugurated the council in Osogbo.

The event was conspicuously missing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; the APC candidate in the 2026 governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji; and the senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi.

The state APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, was also absent, alongside former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye; the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Oluwole Oke; FHA Executive Director, Project Implementation, Remi Omowaiye; and a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adebayo Adeleke.

Their absence came a day after the state APC, through Lawal, complained that it was not formally informed of the inauguration.

A former governor of the state and pioneer National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, led the APC delegation.

He was accompanied by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; former deputy governors, Titi Laoye-Ponle and Lekan Adewoyin; Babajide Omoworare; and Chief Shuaib Oyedokun.

Others included the party’s Osun Central Senatorial Leader, Adeoye Adelakun; ex-House of Representatives members, Ajibola Famurewa and Bukola Oyewo; former Assembly Speaker, Wale Afolabi; and former NABTEB Registrar, Prof Olu Aina.

From the other coalition parties were a former PDP National Secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo; the state PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi; and the Accord Party Chairman in the state, Victor Akande.

Responding to the absence of some leaders, Adelakun, who represented the state chairman as vice-chairman, said they might not have been aware of the programme.

“Those of us who are here are here because we are available. We will give them feedback on what transpired here, and I am sure they are not haters of President Tinubu,” he said.

He defended the coalition, admitting that the APC had been unable to win elections in the state on its own.

“As APC alone, we have not won an election in the last three election cycles, and if we must give President Tinubu the required number of votes in Osun, we have to collaborate,” he stated.

Akande told the gathering that Tinubu, as a Yoruba son in the presidency, deserved a second term, and disclosed that Adeleke had been tasked with mobilising two million votes in the state.

“Today, we have one of our sons in Yorubaland as President of Nigeria, and he is entitled to two terms in office. We are all praying that he gets his second term,” he said.

Noting that the January 16, 2027, poll falls on his birthday, the elder statesman said he hoped to celebrate Tinubu’s victory that day.

“I hope you will all rejoice with me at the end of that day that the Yoruba son who is President of Nigeria will continue. May God give us success,” he added.

Basiru urged APC members to set aside their personal interests and back the governor in line with the President’s choice.

“It is in President Tinubu’s wisdom that he chose Governor Adeleke as his campaign coordinator in Osun. For us in Osun State, irrespective of our feelings, ambitions and scheming, we must abide by the vision of President Bola Tinubu and support Governor Ademola Adeleke to be successful in this exercise.

“There is no ambition or ego that is greater than ensuring President Bola Tinubu is re-elected,” he said.

He said the improved revenue available to states under the current administration had made it easier for Osun to meet its running costs.

Adeleke charged council members to work in unity to surpass the 1.5 million votes he earlier promised the President.

He described the alliance of Accord, APC and PDP structures as formidable enough to deliver the state, but stressed that it would not extend beyond the presidential election.

“While we will join hands to deliver Mr President on his party platform, coalition partners are free to work for their party candidates during the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections. What ties us together is the presidential, not the legislative, elections,” he said.

The governor also said the federal and state governments were close to settling the state’s local government crisis, adding, “Our dear state should expect good news very soon.”