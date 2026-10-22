CDCFIB Fixes Date To Reopen Recruitment Portal, Announces Drug Tests

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that its recruitment portal will reopen on October 28, 2026, for candidates who have reached the advanced stages of its ongoing recruitment exercise.

Naija News reports that the portal will remain accessible until November 13, 2026, allowing eligible applicants to confirm their recruitment status and obtained codes for mandatory drug screening.

The Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A.M. Jibril (rtd), disclosed this during the board’s second meeting of the year.

Jibril clarified that the reopening was not an invitation for fresh applications but part of the final stages of the existing recruitment process.

He explained that candidates who had completed the medical screening, oral interviews and other required assessments would be able to check their status and obtained the codes needed for drug testing.

According to the board secretary, applicants who qualify for the next state must visit the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC) office in their respective states for mandatory drug screening.

He said the Federal Government would cover the entire cost of the exercise, stressing that candidates would not be required to make any payment.

He said eligible applicants would need to log in to the official recruitment portal, obtain their screening codes and present themselves at the designated NDLEA offices to provide samples for testing.

He added that results would be made available immediately to enable successful candidates to proceed with the remaining recruitment procedures.

The board wanted applicants against paying individuals or organisations claiming to facilitate the screening process.

He urged candidates who encounter requests for payment to report such incidents to the nearest security agency.

Jibril disclosed that candidates who successfully complete the drug screening and satisfy other recruitment conditions would proceed to Abuja to collect their appointment letters.

He said evidence confirming that an applicant is free from illegal drug use would be compulsory before an appointment could be finalised.

Jibril said the ongoing exercise would lead to the recruitment of 30,000 personnel across four federal paramilitary agencies.

The agencies are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and Federal Fire Service (FFS).