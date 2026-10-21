Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 21st October, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has dismissed the allegation that the Nigerian Government is plotting to assassinate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, had called on the United States President Donald Trump and the international community to intervene in the alleged threats to the life of Atiku.

Frank made the request in an open letter addressed to Trump and other international leaders on Monday.

According to him, there were alleged plans to intimidate, arrest, detain or otherwise undermine Atiku’s participation in the forthcoming electoral process.

In response, the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Dele Alake, said in a statement on Tuesday that Timi Frank’s claim was false and must be proved.

The council said Atiku’s security details have not been withdrawn or compromised, stressing that the police and the Department of State Security are protecting him, contrary to the falsehood promoted by Timi Frank.

According to the council, Tinubu recently directed security agencies to reinforce and increase protection for all presidential, vice-presidential, governorship, and Deputy Governorship candidates across the country.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made a fresh call for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to support the second-term bid of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, every politician seems to be in a race to win the highest number of votes for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration during a meeting with stakeholders in Rivers State, in which he sought the support of the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for Tinubu.

He said that after winning elections, those who contributed to the victory can then make demands.

Wike however pointed out that while he is pushing support for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidency, the same can’t be said for other elective positions in Rivers State.

According to him, politics is local, and he won’t allow the APC to win everything.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government has confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and identified 44 people who may have been exposed to the infected patient.

The case involves a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda.

According to reports of the government’s announcement on Tuesday, laboratory sets confirmed the infection after the woman had spent several days receiving medical attention at a private hospital in the FCT.

The patient has since been placed in isolation and is receiving treatment.

Authorities have also commenced contact tracing and intensified surveillance to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The federal ministry of health and social welfare, the nigeria centre for disease control and prevention, and the FCT health services secretariat are coordinating efforts to contain the infection and prevent further transmission.

Some Nigerians, journalists and political figures who gathered at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State for a memorial in honour of victims of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests were dispersed with tear gas by police operatives.

Naija News learnt that the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate, Funso Doherty and other residents of the state had stormed the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday morning for the memorial.

The memorial was organised by the Enough is Enough movement as part of activities to commemorate those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests.

However, the memorial was disrupted before participants could lay wreaths at the tollgate, as police officers deployed to the venue fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

In a video shared online by TheCable, participants of the #EndSARS memorial were seen scrambling for safety as the tear gas spread across the area.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has denied asking Nigerians in diaspora to stop sending money to their loved ones in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the United Kingdom had urged Nigerians in diaspora to advise those back home demanding for financial assistance to vote for good governance.

However, his media office via a statement on Monday night denied that the presidential candidate asked Nigerians abroad not to offer financial assistance.

The office said the controversy arose from what it described as a distorted presentation of Obi’s remarks during an engagement with Nigerians in Europe.

Obi’s media team alleged that portions of the video had been edited and stripped of the context needed to understand his message, adding that Obi neither intended to discourage support for family members nor questioned the sacrifices Nigerians in the diaspora make for their loved ones.

Reacting in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Peter Obi said his message has been twisted.

Obi said even though his media office has issued a responsible clarification on the situation, he still find it necessary to add his voice to address the distortion of his message by political opponents.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said President Bola Tinubu is the Egypt Nigerians are desperate to escape in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this remark while reacting to Tinubu’s comparison of fuel subsidy relief to asking Moses to return to Egypt.

In a statement through the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Tinubu’s comment has exposed how little he understands the suffering of Nigerians.

Atiku accused Tinubu of governing like King Pharaoh, stressing that many families have cut down their meals with workers spending their salaries on transportation.

According to Atiku, Tinubu boasted of removing the subsidy on his first day in office like a wicked king and has inflicted suffering on the people.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has apologized to her colleague, Laide Bakare, over her reaction when Bakare’s name was mentioned during her recent interview on comedian Isbae U’s show.

Naija News reports that Badmus issued the apology in a post on her Instagram page, admitting that her reaction might have appeared dismissive and expressing regret over how it could have been perceived.

The actress also called for peace between them despite their differences, wishing Bakare well and urging both parties to move forward without holding grudges.

In her statement, Badmus acknowledged that her reaction during the interview could have offended her colleague and offered a direct apology to her.

Nigerian content creator cum skit maker, Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has finally shared a glimpse of how he narrowly escaped death.

Naija News recalls that in March 2026, Shaggi was shot while filming at Sango Ota Bridge, Ogun State.

He was said to have sustained an injury to his leg and was initially taken to a hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being transferred to another medical facility in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja.

Confirming the news at the time, the Lagos State police command explained that the incident was officially reported by a private hospital he was first rushed to in the Alakuko area of the state.

The report, which surfaced online on March 13, has left netizens, especially his fans, worried about his well-being.

Apart from being away from social media, Shaggi also paused his content creation and comedy skits.

However, a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, showed a short video of Shaggi being rushed to the hospital with gunshot injury and blood stains.

Broda Shaggi said the incident happened on March 9, describing it as “A day in my life I wished never happened”

The skit maker said he would be sharing the details of the shooting with the general public on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped seven places to 43rd in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings following a disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The 10-time African champions fell from 36th after losing 83.54 points during the latest ranking period. Their decline followed a series of poor results at the continental tournament, including defeats to Malawi in their opening group match and Cameroon.

Nigeria’s campaign also ended without qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after they lost 2-1 to South Africa in the play-offs.

Despite the drop, the Super Falcons remain Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team, ahead of South Africa, who occupy 52nd position globally. Cameroon are 62nd, followed by Morocco in 64th and Ghana in 65th.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is doubtful for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Arsenal as he continues to recover from a virus, assistant coach Aaron Danks has confirmed.

Kompany missed training and his pre-match press conference earlier today, October 20, after falling ill, with the illness reportedly causing pain in his legs. Bayern’s medical team is monitoring his condition before deciding whether he can attend the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Danks added that Kompany was resting at home but remained in contact with the coaching staff as they prepared for the encounter.

“Getting Vincent to rest is a difficult challenge. But yeah, so he’s at home, he’s resting. We take it day by day, so I’m still unsure of his involvement tomorrow,” he said.

The assistant coach stressed that Kompany would continue to contribute to the team’s preparations, regardless of whether he could attend the match in person.