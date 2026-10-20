My Message Has Been Twisted – Peter Obi Clarifies Statement

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has denied asking Nigerians in diaspora to stop sending money to their loved ones in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the United Kingdom had urged Nigerians in diaspora to advise those back home demanding for financial assistance to vote for good governance.

Obi stated, “You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no! Let’s put somebody who has proven to be productive.”

However, his media office via a statement on Monday night denied that the presidential candidate asked Nigerians abroad not to offer financial assistance.

The office said the controversy arose from what it described as a distorted presentation of Obi’s remarks during an engagement with Nigerians in Europe.

Obi’s media team alleged that portions of the video had been edited and stripped of the context needed to understand his message, adding that Obi neither intended to discourage support for family members nor questioned the sacrifices Nigerians in the diaspora make for their loved ones.

Reacting in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Peter Obi said his message has been twisted.

Obi said even though his media office has issued a responsible clarification on the situation, he still find it necessary to add his voice to address the distortion of his message by political opponents.

Peter Obi said: “I deeply appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who work tirelessly and make enormous sacrifices to support their families back home. Their remittances pay for school fees, hospital bills, rent, and feeding expenses. Their patriotism and sacrifices deserve our profound respect.

“I never asked them to abandon their loved ones. My concern is that Nigeria should not remain a country where millions depend on relatives abroad for basic survival.

“Our goal must be to build a nation that provides jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, and economic opportunities for its citizens.

“Political opponents may twist my message, but the truth remains clear: I am not asking Nigerians abroad to abandon their families. I am advocating for a Nigeria that will no longer abandon its own people.”