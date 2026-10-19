NDC Shifts Inauguration Of Campaign Council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday announced it has moved the unveiling and inauguration of its 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said in a statement that the inauguration has been moved from Tuesday, October 20, to Monday, October 26, 2026.

According to Director, the change was due to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who has an important engagement abroad.

“The NDC Leadership has announced a new date for the unveiling and inauguration of its National Campaign Council (NCC), earlier slated for Tuesday, 20th October, 2026.

“The event will now be held on Monday, 26th October, 2026.

“The shift is occasioned by the very tight schedule of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, who has a very important engagement overseas,” the statement read.

The party apologised for any inconvenience the new date might cause and urged its members and supporters to stay focused on securing victory for Obi and other NDC candidates in the coming elections.

“A New Nigeria is POssible!” the statement added.

The latest shift comes after the party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, explained at a press conference on October 10 why the council’s constitution was taking time.

Cleopas had said the party leadership was consulting Obi and the vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on key appointments to ensure the process was done properly.

He also said the party had completed work on the council’s organogram and planned to inaugurate it on October 20.

According to him, the event would also feature the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s candidates, as well as a dinner to foster unity among them ahead of the polls.

The NDC chairman warned against rushing to name campaign officials, stressing that the party needed people whose loyalty would not waver during the campaign.

“It is not today you are going to have one DG of your campaign, and in the middle of the campaign you will hear that your DG is one leg in NDC, one leg somewhere else. It will jeopardise the whole hope of this country,” he said.