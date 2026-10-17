2027: You, Not Peter Obi, Is The Real Political Gambler – NDC Blasts Wike

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to a statement by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as “political gamblers.”

Naija News reports that the Minister had claimed that the opposition figures had yet to convince Nigerians that they possessed the vision and proven developmental records needed to lead the country.

However, reacting in an interview with The Sun, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director said Wike should qualify as a political gambler, as he was working for both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “At the NDC, we don’t take people like Wike seriously. He is a proponent and an advocate of stomach infrastructure. In a civilised country where there is respect for the rule of law, Wike should be behind bars, or at the least, answering questions from the security agencies for his open and voluntary confessions to the crime of elections rigging.

“Wike, and not Obi, is the political gambler who is a member of two political parties, the APC, and a faction of the PDP concurrently.”