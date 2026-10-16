2027: ‘Step Down’ – Adeyanju Dares Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has challenged the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to step down from the 2027 race.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju threw the challenge at the two heavyweight politicians in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday.

According to Adeyanju, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso should step down from the presidential race if they are not working for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election as they did in 2023.

He wrote: “If Obi and Kwankwaso step down from the race, I will believe they are no longer working for President Tinubu like they did in 2023.”

In other news, African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said Peter Obi will humiliate and disgrace Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, in the 2027 election.

Momodu, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme, described Peter Obi as a rock star in the South-East and South-South regions and could pose a major challenge to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Dele Momodu insisted that he could bet his life that Peter Obi’s popularity could affect Soludo and, by extension, Tinubu’s electoral prospects in the regions.

He said, “I can tell you something. Soludo is the same. I can bet my life on it that Peter Obi will humiliate and disgrace Soludo in Anambra state. I have no question about that.”