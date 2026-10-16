‘Tinubu Has Been Having Sleepless Nights’ – Kwankwaso

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said President Bola Tinubu has been having sleepless nights ahead of the 2027 general elections because of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the assertion on Thursday while fielding questions in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’.

Speaking about the party’s preparation for next year’s polls, Kwankwaso said Peter Obi is popular in the South, and they have been mobilising people in the North.

According to Kwankwaso, even Tinubu is concerned about Peter Obi’s popularity and has been having sleepless nights because of him.

He said, “Peter Obi is popular in the South, and we are mobilising our people in the North. Even the President is concerned about the person of our presidential candidate, and he has been having sleepless nights because of him.

“I believe President Tinubu also believes that he couldn’t do it himself. He has to lean towards the governors, and I think that is the situation now.

“All of them believe that we will win the election. Before now, many of them were contemplating or looking at ways and means of rigging the election.

“The Kwankwasiyya and, of course, people who believe in this country and those who are looking for a way out are supporting us. And together, we have a very formidable team.”