Full List: APC Map Out 12 States For Tinubu To Visit For 2027 Campaign Rallies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed dates for President Bola Tinubu’s campaign rallies in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The proposed schedule shows that the campaign will begin in Kaduna State on October 24, 2026, and end with a grand rally in Lagos State on January 9, 2027.

Naija News reports that the plan covers the country’s six geopolitical zones, with Tinubu expected to attend campaign events in 12 locations.

The proposed timetable includes rallies in Port Harcourt, Jos, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Enugu, Bauchi, Sokoto, Asaba, Kano and Yola.

Below Is The List Of Proposed Campaign Dates And Locations

According to the proposed schedule, Tinubu’s campaign appearances are planned for the following dates and locations:

Kaduna, Kaduna State – Saturday, October 24, 2026 Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Saturday, November 7, 2026 Jos, Plateau State – Saturday, November 14, 2026 Ibadan, Oyo State – Saturday, November 21, 2026 Maiduguri, Borno State – Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Enugu, Enugu State – Saturday, November 28, 2026 Bauchi, Bauchi State – Sunday, November 29, 2026 Sokoto, Sokoto State – Friday, December 4, 2026 Asaba, Delta State – Saturday, December 12, 2026 Kano, Kano State – Thursday, December 17, 2026 Yola, Adamawa State – Monday, January 4, 2027 Lagos, Lagos State – Saturday, January 9, 2027

Meanwhile, African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said nobody trusts President Bola Tinubu to conduct a free and fair election, including his own supporters.

Naija News reports that Momodu made this known during an interview on Arise News ‘Prime Time’ Programme.

According to the veteran journalist, many believe if Tinubu does not win in the 2027 election, he will not want to relinquish power.

Dele Momodu emphasised that if Tinubu refused to step down after losing the election, they would chase him out of the Presidential Villa.

The ADC stalwart added that governors on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, judges, and legislators fear the imminent outcome of the forthcoming election.

He said, “If you ask an average Nigerian today about Tinubu, ‘Do you trust Tinubu to conduct a free and fair election?’ I can tell you, 90 per cent of them will say no.

“Look, nobody trusts Tinubu to run a free and fair election, including his own supporters. They will tell you, ‘Oh, we are going to win. There is no way we won’t win.’ Ask them why, and they will say, ‘Oh, you know our oga now.’

“In fact, some people are even suggesting that if Tinubu loses the election, he will not agree to step down. I say, why won’t he agree? We will chase him away.

“Look, you do not know the determination of Nigerians. And now, I’m not resting my confidence on just my party. I’m talking about the ordinary man on the street who cannot imagine Tinubu coming back again. They just can’t.

“I can’t tell you our strategy in public. What we know is that, once upon a time, Tinubu fought for himself to secure a second term as governor of Lagos State.

“So, others are also working very hard behind the scenes. We are not going to come out in public and say this, but we know what to do to make sure that he does not get that second term. We also know that some of the people pretending to support him today and I’m not trying to trivialise this thing.

“I know some of them. They are praying fervently that they will not have to go through this situation where governors become like houseboys. Governors are scared. Judges are scared. Legislators are scared.

“​So, Tinubu has become a god whom nobody is ready to confront and say, ‘Oga, you’ve done your best. Please, go home.’”