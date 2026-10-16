Defence Minister Reveals Details Of National Security Council Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, held a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting, which had in attendance the nation’s security chiefs and heads of security agencies, focused on discussions for the 2027 general elections.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd) said the essence of the meeting was to brief the president on the security situation in the country ahead of the January 2027 polls.

He said they had extensive discussions with the president, who told the security chiefs he wanted a free, fair, and credible poll next year.

Musa assured all stakeholders, including the political parties, that the military would be neutral during the elections.

He assured political parties, citizens and other stakeholders that they have nothing to fear, as the security agencies would do their part in ensuring a level playing field and remain neutral in the election.

“Today’s meeting was to brief Mr. President on the security situation within the country. You know, the elections are coming in January, and it’s important that we keep him abreast of what is ongoing. You can see all heads of security agencies are here.

“We had an intensive discussion, and Mr. President made it very clear he wants a free, fair, and credible election. We must do everything possible to ensure that the country is safe and secure for the citizens to go out and vote.

“And so, we want to assure Nigerians that we are committed. We are determined to ensure that we provide safety and security for all Nigerians. Everyone should come out and vote. Vote for whoever they want.

“The president wants the atmosphere to be free, and it’s important for all other political parties to understand that the security forces are going to be neutral.

“We are going to ensure that we give everybody opportunity to go and serve, so they have nothing to worry about, nothing to be afraid of, and that nobody is going to intimidate them for whatever reasons,” he said.

The meeting, which lasted for about five hours at the first-floor office of the president, was attended by National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa; and Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

Others who attended include Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major-General Adeyinka Famadewa (rtd).

Others were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede and the three service chiefs – Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

In attendance, too, were Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.