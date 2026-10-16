Some People Must Die Before Tinubu Will Be Arrested By ICC – Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that, under international law, a certain number of people would have to be killed in Nigeria before President Bola Tinubu could be arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Naija News reports that Amaechi made this known while speaking with ADC stakeholders in a video online.

Amaechi warned Tinubu against his administration’s crackdown on the opposition, citing the case of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in detention over the deaths of thousands of people.

He said, “We must be ready. You know why? International law says there is a number of persons that must die at the hands of this government before Tinubu will be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

“His Attorney-General was my lawyer, and he knows the number of people the government must kill before Tinubu will be prosecuted. Tinubu will not leave Nigeria. Even if he wants to leave Nigeria, they will carry him from here.

“Who remembers the former Philippine president? Five thousand persons were killed, and they went to where he was hiding and took him. It was at the airport that the president tried to stop them.

“They told the president that, ‘We are not leaving him alone.’ After negotiating with the president, they took him, and he is in detention.

“Ask anybody who has studied international law. Even Tinubu knows that this is the problem for him.

“One thing about international law is that it is not only Tinubu they will catch. The general who issued the instruction, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police who issued the instructions will also be arrested. That is international law. So, when they shoot, it is to frighten you, and you must resist it.”