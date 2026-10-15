2027: ‘Tinubu Is Wiser Than Opposition Candidates’ – Showunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showunmi, has said President Bola Tinubu is a thousand times wiser than opposition presidential candidates including those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Showunmi made this known while reacting to outrage over Tinubu’s remarks at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, hinting that he might not attend all presidential campaign rallies.

Tinubu’s remarks stirred reactions among Nigerians, with critics questioning his health.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Showunmi said Tinubu will defeat opposition candidates in the January 16, 2027, presidential election, whether or not he attends campaign rallies.

He said, “That guy called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a thousand years wiser than them, and I guarantee you he’s going to defeat them again.

“So if he doesn’t come for the rally, better luck next time. They can look at him on television. If they don’t like him on TV, they can go to Aso Rock. If they don’t meet him in Aso Rock, they can meet him where he’s trying to meet Akara.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has said Tinubu cannot ask Nigerians for four more years while sending governors, ministers and defectors across the country to defend the hardship of the past three and a half.

Atiku made this known in a statement to Naija News issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.