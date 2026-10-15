Keyamo Mocks Opposition Claims Over Tinubu’s Campaign Speech

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has mocked claims that President Bola Tinubu’s address at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council was pre-recorded.

Keyamo dismissed the allegation as baseless after activist Chidi Odinkalu questioned whether Tinubu attended the event in person.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga also criticised Odinkalu, accusing him of allowing political partisanship to influence his judgement.

Odinkalu raised the allegation on Wednesday after sharing a video clip of the event on 𝕏. He cited what he described as unnatural camera transitions and challenged the organisers to release footage showing Tinubu’s arrival and the venue from a wider angle.

“It does not require close study of this clip to understand that this was a pre-recorded address. @officialABAT was not at this venue in person,” Odinkalu wrote.

He further alleged that the camera work suggested a planned production and called on those involved to provide additional footage to support their account of the event.

Responding on Thursday, Keyamo compared the allegation to conspiracy theories surrounding former President Muhammadu Buhari during his time in office.

He recalled claims that Buhari died while receiving medical treatment in London in 2017 and was replaced by a body double known as Jubril from Sudan.

“Now, some educated fellow (supposedly) comes up with an outrageous claim that the President’s appearance and speech yesterday at the launch of the APC Campaign Council were pre-recorded. Meanwhile, both the local and international Press physically covered the event LIVE,” Keyamo wrote.

The minister said he was unsure whether to laugh or cry over the allegation, adding that he believed signs of mental distress were becoming evident among some opposition figures.

Onanuga also responded directly to Odinkalu, accusing him of joining online critics who spread what he described as false narratives.

“You’ve let partisanship cloud your vision and judgment. You are now a member of the internet mob, eager to disregard the truth and push false narratives online. You should be ashamed of this post,” the presidential spokesman wrote.

The controversy followed the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as the ruling party intensified preparations for the 2027 general election.

Tinubu chairs the council, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda serving as vice-chairmen. Former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari is the Director-General, while Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma serves as secretary.

The APC has scheduled its official campaign flag-off rally for 24 October in Kaduna State.