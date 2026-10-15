‘That’s Dangerous For Him’ – Momodu Predicts Southern Humiliation For Tinubu By Peter Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has expressed optimism that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will defeat President Bola Tinubu and his supporters in the Southeast and some parts of the South-South in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Momodu made the statement on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The veteran journalist also predicted that President Tinubu will struggle in the North because former President Muhammadu Buhari, who supported him during the 2023 election, is now late.

According to Momodu, President Tinubu cares more about Lagos than the Yoruba people as a whole, alleging that those around him would not want a repeat of his administration.

He said, “Peter Obi will humiliate Tinubu and all his supporters in the South-East and some parts of the South-South, and that’s dangerous for Tinubu.

“Because for Tinubu to win, he needs to lock down all three regions in the South, and he now has to go and struggle in the North, where he was supported last time by President Muhammadu Buhari, who, as soon as he left, was blamed for all the evil in Nigeria.

“The Yorubas are suffering just like those from the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-East and South-South.”