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‘That’s Dangerous For Him’ – Momodu Predicts Southern Humiliation For Tinubu By Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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L-R President Bola Tinubu and Former Governor, Peter Obi
L-R President Bola Tinubu and Former Governor, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Dele Momodu, said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will defeat President Bola Tinubu and his supporters in the South-East and parts of the South-South.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, Momodu said Tinubu must win all three southern regions to succeed, but will struggle in the North without late Muhammadu Buhari.
  • Momodu alleged Tinubu cares more about Lagos than the wider Yoruba people, and said Yorubas are suffering like people in the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-East and South-South.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has expressed optimism that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will defeat President Bola Tinubu and his supporters in the Southeast and some parts of the South-South in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Momodu made the statement on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The veteran journalist also predicted that President Tinubu will struggle in the North because former President Muhammadu Buhari, who supported him during the 2023 election, is now late.

According to Momodu, President Tinubu cares more about Lagos than the Yoruba people as a whole, alleging that those around him would not want a repeat of his administration.

He said, “Peter Obi will humiliate Tinubu and all his supporters in the South-East and some parts of the South-South, and that’s dangerous for Tinubu.

“Because for Tinubu to win, he needs to lock down all three regions in the South, and he now has to go and struggle in the North, where he was supported last time by President Muhammadu Buhari, who, as soon as he left, was blamed for all the evil in Nigeria.

“The Yorubas are suffering just like those from the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-East and South-South.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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