Former Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has said President Bola Tinubu is relying on governors to secure votes for him by all means in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Amadi made the remarks in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, in response to Tinubu’s declaration that he might not visit every state during the 2027 presidential campaign.

Tinubu said, “You will excuse me from going everywhere with you. However, I will still make room to talk to Nigerians directly. The responsibility of this office does not pause, and we have bills to pay.”

Reacting, Amadi described Tinubu’s remark as sincere, suggesting that his decision not to campaign extensively stemmed from his inability to withstand the stress of such an exercise.

Amadi said Tinubu’s decision to rely on governors for votes could undermine Nigeria’s democracy if opposition parties were not allowed to campaign freely.

He warned that Nigeria’s democratic institutions had already suffered significant damage and cautioned against further deterioration amid concerns about possible military intervention.

He said, “Tinubu is very honest here. He will not campaign because he cannot face the stress of a campaign. He will allow the governors to cash out the votes through all means.

“I just ask the governors to go about this proxy work peacefully, allow the opposition to campaign freely, and let the people decide for themselves whether to return Tinubu to power despite his inability to campaign.

“Nigerian democracy is already damaged. But we should not damage it further for fear of the military. We are vulnerable. Consider what is going on around us in West Africa.

“We need democracy to survive.”