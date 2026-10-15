Now You See Why We Call Him Bola – Atiku’s Aide Reacts As Tinubu Mistakenly Addresses Himself As Governor Instead Of President

Phrank Shaibu, a Senior Special Adviser on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticized President Bola Tinubu after the Nigerian leader referred to himself as a governor during an event in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Tinubu at the inauguration of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council was acknowledging the presence of a friend and spoke about the role of the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in his political plans.

However, while referring to his expected return for a second term, Tinubu described himself as Governor Bola Tinubu rather than President Bola Tinubu.

He said; “I have seen my friend here that I must thank. And next will be the recognition of the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council that will bring Governor Bola Tinubu back for second term”.

Reacting, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate’s aide expressed surprise that Tinubu could refer to himself as a governor after spending about three and a half years in office as Nigeria’s president.

Shaibu also used the incident to explain why he and others prefer to address the president by his first name, Bola.

He wrote on social media: “How can a man spend three and a half years as President and still refer to himself as a governor? Now you see why we prefer to call him Bola”.