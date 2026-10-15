Call Him ‘Bola’ If You Like, He Is Still Nigeria’s President – Shettima Knocks Atiku

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has told the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, that calling President Bola Tinubu by his first name does not diminish his status as Nigeria’s leader.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said Tinubu remained president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, regardless of how Atiku chose to address him.

“Those who come to equity must come with clean hands. You can call him Bola. If you like, you can call him Adekunle. But the truth is that he is the president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shettima said.

The vice-president also criticised Atiku’s repeated attempts to become president, comparing the former vice-president to Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former prime minister, who unsuccessfully contested the country’s presidency several times.

Shettima, however, said he would not disrespect Atiku, despite his attitude towards the president.

“Atiku Abubakar, I will still respect him and call him a former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

“I will not follow suit with Lawal and call him Kachalla. No. But believe me, Atiku Abubakar, who has contested for the presidency of this country for the eighth time, is no Abraham Lincoln. He is more of Odinga Odinga,” he said.

The vice-president said political ambition must be matched by character, discipline and an understanding of the responsibilities of public office.