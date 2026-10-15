2027: ‘Master Of Bogus Statistics’ – Shettima Mocks Peter Obi’s Economic Statistics

Vice President Kashim Shettima has criticized former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi over his economic proposals, describing him as “the master of bogus statistics and incoherent economic prescriptions.”

Shettima accused the opposition presidential hopeful of relying exclusively on foreign economic models without considering Nigeria’s peculiar challenges.

The Vice President spoke on Wednesday during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although he referred to Obi as his ‘very good friend’, Shettima questioned the former governor’s frequent comparisons between Nigeria and countries such as Bangladesh.

Shettima said: “He seems convinced that a size 36 shirt tailored for Bangladesh will somehow fit Nigeria’s size 52 frame.

“Obi’s fascination with foreign comparisons overlooks the peculiarities that distinguish one nation from another”.

According to the VP, “Governance is an art that demands mastery of context, whether social, economic, political or institutional.

“What succeeds in Bangladesh cannot simply be transplanted to Nigeria without accounting for the differences in our population, economic structures, institutions and national circumstances.

“A country of over 250 million people cannot be governed through borrowed statistics and economic prescriptions detached from its peculiarities.”

While staying that he respected Obi, he accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of making a “bogus claim” about winning the 2023 presidential election without evidence to support the assertion.

“This is called delusion of grandeur.

Our contest is with the politics of yesterday dressed as tomorrow’s deliverance,” he said.