I Am Your Errand Man – Tinubu Declares After APC Presidential Campaign Council Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu has declared himself as the “errand man” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The President vowed to uphold and fulfil the APC manifesto.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the commitment on Wednesday while speaking during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He pledged to abide by and fulfil the objectives, promises and manifesto of the APC.

“To me, I am your errand man. Even for the president, I raise my hand for full commitment that we abide by my promises and the manifestos, the objective, the intention of our party. That’s all I give you,” Tinubu said.

The President praised the party leaders at all levels for the successful conduct of congresses despite predictions by political opponents that the activity would make the APC implode.

“We conducted it. They said there would be implosion. We passed through it. We did not fail. You did not let us down,” he said.

Tinubu said instead of a crisis, the APC has emerged stronger from its congresses and primary elections.

“This council will carry our vision, our record and our agenda to every Nigerian, and it will carry them to every ward of this country. We arrive at this moment strong, united and renewed,” he said.

The president urged members of the campaign council to mobilise support across their respective wards, stressing that their efforts would only count if they translated into electoral victories for the party in 2027.

“The APC is ready. We have not gathered merely to inaugurate a council; we have gathered to renew a covenant, a covenant with the Nigerian people and the historic responsibility they have entrusted to us as Nigeria’s governing party. We promise we will not let them down,” he said.

He thanked party members for their support in the previous election but warned that they must deliver votes again in 2027.

“But no one gets credit for an incomplete assignment. So, until you deliver the next election, until you deliver your wards, until you deliver the votes, before we can say thank you,” Tinubu added.