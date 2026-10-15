Drama As President Calls Himslef Governor Bola Tinubu (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday suffered a gaffe while speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while speaking during the event held at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, mistakenly addressed himself as Governor Bola Tinubu.

The President, who made the error while recognizing the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari, however, quickly realised his mistake and corrected himself

“The recognition of the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council that will bring Governor Bola Tinubu back for second term,” Tinubu said.

See the video.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned governors and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council against claiming victory if they fail to deliver their respective states to help President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, saying every council member should prioritise ensuring Tinubu’s re-election, regardless of their position within the campaign structure.

Wike further expressed optimism that Rivers State and FCT will vote massively for Tinubu.

Wike also praised Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for attending the event, stressing that their presence reflected the support Tinubu was receiving ahead of the election.

He further defended the administration’s record, arguing that previous governments had identified the country’s problems but failed to provide solutions.

The former Governor of Rivers State also challenged FCT area council officials to dispute the impact of Tinubu’s administration in the nation’s capital.