Campaign Council Inauguration Has Exposed Tinubu – Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s physical incapacity to lead Nigeria has been exposed.

Speaking in a statement on Wednesday, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said Tinubu lacks the physical ability to withstand the stress of a nationwide presidential campaign.

He said this was confirmed when the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, hinted that President Tinubu needs to stay back in office and focus on governance while they continue the campaign for his 2027 re-election bid.

He added that President Tinubu also confirmed this by saying he won’t be joining the whole campaign for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the statement after Wednesday’s inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“The inauguration of APC Presidential Campaign Council has finally exposed Tinubu’s physical incapacity to embark on the onerous task of a presidential campaign.

“Gov Hope Uzodimma hinted that Tinubu will stay back in office and concentrate on governance while they continue with the campaign.

“APC was actually telling the President indirectly to stay in the hospital and take care of his health rather than disgracing them by coming out to be falling uncontrollably and speaking baba blue at functions.

“Tinubu confirmed that he would not be joining the campaign but would be speaking to Nigerians from his office,” he wrote.

Okonkwo also called on President Tinubu to step down from office if he is unfit to lead the nation.

The ADC chieftain called on Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections.

“I agree that the President should step down from the post of President because he is unwell, so that Nigeria will be governed by a fit and proper President.

“Nigeria needs a new President and they should vote out Tinubu because he will be an absentee President.

“Nigerians should vote in HE Atiku Abubakar for an affordable Nigeria,” he concluded.