Tinubu Is Afraid Of His Record – Atiku Knocks President Over Expanded Campaign Council

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is prioritising political alliances over the economic hardship and insecurity facing Nigerians.

He claimed that Tinubu’s expanded presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows he is more interested in gathering political figures than addressing the country’s challenges.

Naija News reports that Atiku spoke in a statement issued on Wednesday by his director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, Phrank Shaibu.

He described the revised council’s size as a “confession of fear”

“Only a man afraid of his record would think he could bury it under hundreds of names.

“Tinubu can gather every governor, minister and political defector in Nigeria. None of them can erase the hunger in people’s homes, bring back those killed by violence or free Nigerians still held captive. Their families are waiting for answers, not another campaign list,” the statement reads.

The ADC presidential candidate also accused Tinubu of prioritising his political machinery over Nigerians struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Tinubu has room for an army of ministers and a stadium full of campaign officials, but no room in his plans for Nigerians crushed by the cost of living. He feeds his political machine and tells hungry families to sacrifice,” he said.

Atiku also criticised the decision to inaugurate the APC campaign council at the Presidential Villa.

“The Presidential Villa belongs to the Nigerian people. It is not a campaign venue or the private property of any political party. Using it for an APC political event is a gross breach of public trust and a troubling abuse of public office,” he said.

He questioned the venue choice, noting that other locations were available in Abuja.

Abuja has no shortage of halls and public spaces large enough to host a campaign gathering. Why, then, did Bola Tinubu choose to inaugurate his campaign council at night, behind the gates of the Presidential Villa?” he asked.

Atiku said the decision raised questions about the administration’s confidence in its record, adding that Nigerians should judge the president based on their experiences under his government.