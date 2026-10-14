FCT Treasury Not Your Personal Account – Atiku Dares Wike To Publish Invoices For Monthly Media Chat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dared the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to publicly disclose the invoices for payments made to television stations for his monthly live media chat.

Naija News reports that the ADC flagbearer issued the challenge in a Facebook post by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

Ibe claimed that the FCT minister’s media chat involves at least eight broadcast outlets, including Arise, Channels, TVC, News Central, AIT, JDK, Aso TV & Radio, and ADBN.

“Wike has previously acknowledged that live television broadcasts are paid for. Channels Television has also reportedly confirmed that such airtime attracts fees,” Ibe stated.

He estimated the cost of the broadcast, putting it at between ₦10 million and ₦20 million per station per hour.

“Now, consider the arithmetic. At an estimated ₦10m–₦20m per station per hour, eight stations broadcasting for two hours could cost between ₦160m and ₦320m per session. Over 12 monthly sessions, that translates to ₦1.92bn–₦3.84bn!” he stated.

Ibe said FCT residents deserve to know how much is being spent on the broadcasts and how much airtime is devoted to issues affecting the territory.

“FCT residents deserve to know how much is being spent on these broadcasts and how much airtime is devoted to FCT development, rather than Wike’s political disagreements with Atiku, Amaechi, Obi, ADC and NDC,” he said.

He argued that while a minister can explain his stewardship, public resources must serve public purposes.

“There is nothing wrong with a minister explaining his stewardship. But public resources must serve public purposes, not personal political battles.

“Atiku and Amaechi are not infrastructure projects. ADC and NDC are not departments of the FCT Administration. The 2027 elections are no substitute for accountability on Abuja’s roads, water supply, schools, hospitals, sanitation and security,” he said.

Ibe therefore called on Wike to make the financial details public.

“Minister Wike, publish the invoices. Identify the stations paid, the amounts, the funding sources and the relevant budget lines,” he demanded.

He added, “FCT residents deserve to know whether their money is funding public accountability or political self-gratification.

“The FCT treasury is not Wike’s personal political broadcasting account. Public office is not a licence to convert public funds into private political publicity.”