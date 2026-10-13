His Political Team Will Still Retain Power – Wike Drops Fresh Hint About Fubara’s Future

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is happy working with him despite their past political disagreements.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday during his monthly media chat in Abuja.

Wike maintained that both men were now working together and that the Rivers governor was comfortable with their present arrangement.

He further claimed that Fubara’s immediate political concern was whether he would contest another election, adding that the governor’s political camp would retain control of power regardless of his decision.

He said: “I’m not contesting any election, but I can make you have heat, I’ll be laughing, but you’re having heat. You’re supposed to spend N10, but I’ll make you spend N50. It’s not necessary. With the job that I have now, there are those who thought that all about Wike is gone. We and Fubara are working together, he is happy and what is important to Fubara now is whether he is running or not, his political team will still retain the power.”

The remarks come amid the political history between Wike and Fubara, whose relationship became strained following disagreements over the control of Rivers State’s political structure and government.